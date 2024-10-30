San Antonio native cooks up creative Halloween costume

AUSTIN – A San Antonio native decided to take her love of Tex-Mex to the next level with a tortilla Halloween costume.

It wasn’t a normal tortilla, though.

Sarah Baumann, who’s an artist based in Austin and host of the upcoming podcast “Can I Talk to your Grandma?” crafted a Halloween costume from scratch based on the H-E-B brand butter tortilla.

Baumann chronicled the entire journey on her social media, from initial inspiration to the final, flour-y photograph.

She sent the San Antonio-based grocery chain her blueprint for the costume, to which it responded, “A stroke of genius can strike at any moment.”

Baumann used a Cricut machine to make an H-E-B butter tortilla label and the tortilla pack bag was fashioned with wire plastic. The tortilla was created by painting tan fabric with brown spots and wrapping it around cardboard circles.

She completed the costume with a “queso” bucket made from a gallon of H-E-B ice cream and the Cricut machine to make the labels.

The finished product has cooked up over 1,400 likes on Baumann’s Instagram, including from the grocery chain.

“It was worth the wait! Left no crumbs,” H-E-B said in a comment under the post.

This isn’t the first creative Halloween costume Baumann has made.

In the past, she has gone as King Julian from the popular animated franchise “Madagascar,” a red carpet (complete with lights), a life-size potted plant and a dumpling with soy sauce, to name a few.