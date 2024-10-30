SeaWorld San Antonio names two new aquatic animals

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed two adorable animals to their aquatic kingdom this past summer.

However, the names of the four-month beluga calf and Pacific white-sided dolphin calf remained a mystery until Tuesday, when the park released them for all to “sea.”

Recommended Videos

The male beluga calf is named “Rurik.” He was born at 135 pounds but now weighs over 300 pounds.

The female dolphin calf is named “Mai’a.” She weighed 23 pounds at birth and has now almost quadrupled in size.

Another fun fact is that “Mai’a is the Hawaiian word for banana, which can be traced back to her original nickname from animal care specialists: “Baby Nana” or “BNana.” She was called this because her mother’s name is Ohana.

Meet Rurik and his mother, Luna. (Copyright SeaWorld San Antonio)

Guests can meet the two calves and their mothers at the Oceans Discovery presentation and the Beluga Whale Tour.

Plus, for the first two weekends of November, guests can get a special interaction with these animals and other favorites like tortoises and orcas during SeaWorld’s Inside Look.