Local News

WATCH: Castroville residents discuss big issues ahead of election on ‘Your Voice, South Texas’

Episode 8 of ‘Your Voice, South Texas’ series focuses on Castroville

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

Tags: Economy, Election, Politics, Castroville, Vote 2024, Your Voice

CASTROVILLE, Texas – This election season, we’ve had the pleasure of hitting the road and talking to many of you about the issues you care about. Through “Your Voice, South Texas,” we created a safe space for you to share the things that are motivating you to vote. Our eighth episode took us to Castroville.

The area, a 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, has expanded in recent years. Castroville leaders have openly spoken about the challenges that come with growth: management and preservation of the area’s heritage.

“Over the last five years, it’s been...explosive growth here. You can see that when you come in from San Antonio, all the growth,” said Bruce Alexander, 66, a retired public works employee.

The growth has excited business owners, who also admit they’ve been hard by inflation.

“Things are more expensive...my groceries have gotten more expensive. If I could afford to pay myself more, I would. But...I really have to...keep a tight budget nowadays,” said Evan Elmendorf, 25, who owns the Magnolia Filling Station in downtown Castroville.

Others told us they’re concerned about immigration and crime.

“We’re so close to [Uvalde], where something terrible just happened. So, obviously, that’s motivation for me to vote...things need to change,” said Deborah Hoffman, 43.

KSAT also spoke with someone who urged voters to reject negativity and hyper-partisanship ahead of the election.

“I think the biggest thing is...to understand each other. Not everything has to be so black and white. Not everything has to be so judgmental,” said Anthony Inchaustegui, 44.

KSAT has also shot episodes of “Your Voice, South Texas” in Uvalde, Seguin, Pleasanton, Kerrville, La Vernia, New Braunfels and Boerne.

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

About the Authors
Stephania Jimenez headshot

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

