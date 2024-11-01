Man convicted of attempted capital murder leaps out of wheelchair, leads deputies on foot chase, DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office provided more details on a 31-year-old man who briefly fled from Bexar County deputies after he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Antoine Foster, 31, was being loaded into a transport vehicle from the Bexar County Justice Center on Thursday afternoon.

Foster, who the DA’s office said was in a wheelchair, leaped out of the wheelchair and ran several blocks near the San Antonio River.

Deputies said they later caught up with Foster, who was taken back into custody around 5:45 p.m. The DA’s office said Foster is facing an additional escape charge.

“We support our San Antonio police officers and are grateful that these officers were not harmed,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement on Friday. “Our office will continue to seek justice for all victims of crime, especially those who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe.”

Foster was found guilty Thursday on two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. A jury sentenced him to life in prison on the attempted capital murder charges stemming from the July 2020 incident.

On July 17, 2020, two San Antonio police officers were dispatched on a domestic violence call at a North Side apartment complex on Canyon Parkway, near Bulverde Road.

When officers arrived, the DA’s office said Foster fired nearly two dozen shots at the officers: 17 of those shots came from a handgun and five more came from a shotgun.

The officers returned fire on Foster, who was wounded and later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. However, Foster did not suffer any life-threatening injuries due to the exchange of gunfire.

