Past memories, future dreams pushing Bexar County residents to vote early in record numbers

Bexar County voters have been heading to the polls in record numbers to take part in early voting.

The process of casting ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election is in its final hours. Early voting ends at 8 p.m. Friday.

As of Wednesday night, more than 400,000 people in Bexar County had made the move to have their voices heard.

Darcy Veach struggled to find a parking spot Thursday morning at Lions Field to attend a workout class.

She had to compete with the cars of dozens of people who turned out to vote early there. Veach said she cast her ballot last week.

“I’m 76. I’ve voted in those days since I was 21,” Veach said. “I have seen a lot. I’ve seen (Richard) Nixon. I remember when (John F.) Kennedy was shot.”

Veach said voting in every election is a tradition for her. It was passed down by her parents.

“‘They said, ‘We live in a democracy. We’re lucky. It’s our right and our duty,’” Veach said.

Establishing new habits is what Abcde Pompa plans to do after casting her very first presidential vote Thursday at San Antonio College.

“I thought it was really easy,” Pompa said of the new experience. “The employees were super great, and they helped me out.”

Jasman Johnson showed up at the Claud Black Community Center with generations of his family in tow. He said he was trying to preserve a family tradition of voting in solidarity.

“I have myself, my mother, and my aunt,” Johnson said. “My grandfather. He lived to be 96 years old, and the right to vote was one of the things he worked for when he was younger.”

The voters in Vanessa Van de Putte’s group of 12 covered all bases when it came to age.

She showed up with a group of employees from her family business, Dixie Flag and Banner Company, to make sure they all got a chance to do their civic duty.

“We had our Halloween costume contest this morning and, kind of, group party this morning,” Van de Putte said. “We ended it by asking the group if there was anyone who hadn’t voted yet. ‘Let’s go ahead and load up vehicles and head over.’”

Marcy Lockridge showed up solo to cast her ballot, anxious to beat the crowds she might have found on Election Day.

“I wanted to make sure I got my vote in before it got busy,” Lockridge said. “To see the numbers (of voters) daily, it’s great to hear that San Antonio is coming out to vote more and more.”

For a complete list of early voting locations, click here.

