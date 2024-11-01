Taco Bell’s Meximelt is back on the menu

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Bell is introducing a limited-time menu that’s truly one for the ages.

The restaurant chain announced that five fan-favorite menu items will be revived in its new Decades Menu, which will be available for a limited time.

The items that will be brought back include items from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s. Specifically, fans will be able to enjoy the following, starting now:

‘60s: Tostada - This was one of the items released on the original menu in 1962. It’s made of refried beans, red sauce, lettuce and shredded cheese, all on a corn tortilla shell for $2.19.

‘70s: Green Sauce Burrito - Filled with onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese and green sauce made of green chili, tomatillos, jalapeño peppers and more, this item is as spicy as the 1970s. It’s available for $2.49.

‘80s: Meximelt - A highly requested food item, the Meximelt is made of pico de gallo, seasoned beef, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and will be $2.99.

‘90s: Beef Gordita Supreme - This comes with reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Fans can try this blast from the past for $2.99.

‘00s: Caramel Apple Empanada - This dessert is filled with apple pieces and creamy caramel filling, all with a crispy exterior. It’s $2.99, but unlike the other items, you can’t enjoy it until Nov. 21.

“Everyone remembers the moment they fell in love with Taco Bell and that one special menu item that brings you right back,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “The Decades Menu and the merch we’re creating are an ode to our rich history and a love letter to our fans, whether they’ve been rolling through our drive-thru for decades or are just about to discover their first Caramel Apple Empanada.”

You can also get limited-edition merchandise, such as Decades hoodies and stainless-steel cups with unique designs.

Taco Bell has limited-edition Decades merchandise. (Copyright Taco Bell)

Reward Members can also enter for a chance to win these items by filling out the Decades Quiz each week. Five winners will be chosen to win the entire collection at the end of five weeks.

Make sure to check your local Taco Bell to ensure they’re participating.