Loop 1604 at Blanco Road to be closed this weekend for construction

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for more traffic gridlock on the North Side this weekend.

The eastbound and westbound main lanes of Loop 1604 at Blanco Road will be closed, TxDOT said in a news release. In addition, both directions of Blanco Road will also be closed at the Loop 1604 intersection.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, weather permitting. During that time, crews will demolish the original Blanco Road bridge across Loop 1604. The new bridge opened to traffic last weekend.

Once the work is complete on Monday, drivers will continue to use the new Blanco Road bridge to travel through the Loop 1604 intersection. Crews will continue construction on the remaining improvements to the intersection.

Access to businesses will remain open during construction and law enforcement officers will help with traffic flow at intersections. Closures may open early if work is completed and the road is safe for drivers, TxDOT said.

Following is detour information for traffic:

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound main lanes

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB or WB main lanes will exit via the Blanco Road exit ramp and continue on the frontage road lanes, then can re-enter the EB or WB main lanes via the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

Blanco Road northbound

Travelers on Blanco Road NB will take the Loop 1604 EB frontage road to the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road lanes back to Blanco Road NB.

Blanco Road southbound

Travelers on Blanco Road SB will take the Loop 1604 WB frontage road to the turnaround at Huebner Road. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road lanes back to Blanco Road SB.