Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back for a limited time

San Antonio among the few cities to get this select menu item

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back, for a limited time only (Copyright McDonald's)

SAN ANTONIO – For a limited time, McDonald’s is adding a zing of flavor back to its menu with a fan-favorite, including locations in the Alamo City.

The restaurant chain said the Spicy Chicken McNuggets would be available on the menu starting on Monday in select cities, such as Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York, Phoenix and more.

KSAT reached out to McDonald’s and was able to confirm that restaurants in San Antonio would be participating.

The McNuggets are spiced with a blend of chili pepper and cayenne and breaded with tempura.

They first debuted in 2020 and had limited releases in 2021 and 2023.

While they are available in San Antonio, it is recommended that you check your nearest McDonald’s to ensure availability and participation.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

