Starr County flips red for the first time in over 100 years

STARR COUNTY, Texas – En route to his win as president of the United States, Donald Trump managed to flip a former Democratic stronghold in Texas, according to the Associated Press.

With 99% of the votes counted, Trump won Starr County in South Central Texas with about 57.7% of the vote, according to AP estimates, ending the county’s 132-year streak in past presidential elections of voting Democratic.

Starr County is part of the Texas border and the larger Rio Grande Valley region. It is known as a stronghold for the Democrats, though this has become a narrowing margin in recent elections.

In 2016, Starr County voted for Hillary Clinton with a percentage of 79.1 to Donald Trump’s 19%, according to Politico.

Joe Biden won 52.1% of Starr County’s vote in 2020, and Trump won 47.1%.