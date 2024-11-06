Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Starr County flips red for the first time in over 100 years

Trump won Starr County in South Central Texas with about 57.7% of the vote

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Elections, Election Results, Vote 2024, Starr County
Vote 2024 WPLG

STARR COUNTY, Texas – En route to his win as president of the United States, Donald Trump managed to flip a former Democratic stronghold in Texas, according to the Associated Press.

With 99% of the votes counted, Trump won Starr County in South Central Texas with about 57.7% of the vote, according to AP estimates, ending the county’s 132-year streak in past presidential elections of voting Democratic.

Recommended Videos

Starr County is part of the Texas border and the larger Rio Grande Valley region. It is known as a stronghold for the Democrats, though this has become a narrowing margin in recent elections.

In 2016, Starr County voted for Hillary Clinton with a percentage of 79.1 to Donald Trump’s 19%, according to Politico.

Joe Biden won 52.1% of Starr County’s vote in 2020, and Trump won 47.1%.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos