TEXAS RESULTS MAP: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, Ted Cruz vs Colin Allred, Congress in 2024 presidential election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com.

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

The map below shows which states have been won by each candidate and the current electoral college vote count. To win, a candidate must reach at least 270 electoral college votes.

The map below shows which Texas counties voted for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for president in 2024.

The map below shows which Texas counties voted for Ted Cruz or Colin Allred for U.S. Senate in 2024.

The map below shows how Texas counties voted for Congress in San Antonio-area races for 2024.

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will elect as the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are Ted Cruz and Colin Allred for US senator, representatives in the U.S. Congress and Texas Legislature, plus other candidates running for office at the state and local levels. Some voters will also decide municipal and school propositions.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Associated Press contributed to this story.