How did Texas vote in 2020 for president? See county-by-county results map to compare to 2024

Map of Texas shows which counties voted for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are battling for the U.S. presidency on Nov. 5, 2024. To win, a candidate must receive at least 270 electoral votes.

Texas is a winner-take-all state worth 38 electoral votes, the second-most in the United States.

In 2020, Bexar County voted for President Joe Biden while all adjacent counties voted in favor of Trump.

Some counties in South Texas, along the Texas border, voted for Biden in 2020, as did Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

You can use the map below to have a baseline to compare to Tuesday’s election night results in Texas.

Election results for the 2024 election will start coming in after 7 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. You can view the latest results on KSAT.com or by clicking this link.

Can’t see the interactive map? Click here.

