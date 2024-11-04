Skip to main content
Vote 2020

How did Texas vote in 2020 for president? See county-by-county results map to compare to 2024

Live updates for the general presidential election results on November 5, 2024

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Map of Texas shows which counties voted for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. (Madalynn Lambert, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are battling for the U.S. presidency on Nov. 5, 2024. To win, a candidate must receive at least 270 electoral votes.

Texas is a winner-take-all state worth 38 electoral votes, the second-most in the United States.

In 2020, Bexar County voted for President Joe Biden while all adjacent counties voted in favor of Trump.

Some counties in South Texas, along the Texas border, voted for Biden in 2020, as did Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

You can use the map below to have a baseline to compare to Tuesday’s election night results in Texas.

Election results for the 2024 election will start coming in after 7 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. You can view the latest results on KSAT.com or by clicking this link.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

