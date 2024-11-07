‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbors speak up after teen killed in donut stunt crash

ADKINS, Texas – Neighbors speaks up after a teenager was killed during a donut stunt crash in East Bexar County.

Henry Casas Jr., 14, died after being ejected from a truck driven by a 17-year-old who was performing donuts in his front yard and crashed.

According to law enforcement, six boys were injured at the scene, and Casas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old was charged with manslaughter and injury to a child.

Days after the crash, parents in the neighborhood and Casas’ parents reflected on the incident. During a phone call with Casas’ mother, she described who he was before the crash. She said he was a fun, loving kid who liked video games and hanging out with his sisters.

“I can’t sit here and say that my kids or me personally haven’t done donuts on my own property,” neighbor Daphne Dodd said.

“It’s heartbreaking when you have kids that have grown up with these kids. It’s heartbreaking to know you have kids of your own that have actually done their own stuff on the property, you know, with you right there after you tell them not to do something.”

Another neighbor said that even though performing donuts is typical for some people in the area, this outcome was far from ordinary.

“No, it’s weird; this is the first time something like this has happened,” the woman said, who wished to remain anonymous. “I feel bad for the parents, poor parents.”

Dodd said she and other neighbors are working to ensure Casas’ life is remembered.

“Our kids have all grown up together since elementary school,” Dodd said. “It’s a horrible tragedy, and all we can do and say right now is hold your families and your kids close.”

KSAT reached out to East Central Independent School District, where Casas was a student, regarding if the district has a program focused on student driving safety.

The East Central ISD responded with the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to share that East Central High School student Henry Casas Jr., 14, tragically passed away this past weekend. Henry was a well-liked student known for his love of football and positive spirit.

This loss underscores the importance of safe driving, a message our Student Union promotes each year in our Drive Safely campaign. Additional counseling services are available on campus for students needing support. Our thoughts are with Henry’s family, friends, and all who knew him.”