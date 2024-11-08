From roaches to redemption: San Antonio restaurants make major improvements after low health scores

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio restaurants previously featured on Behind the Kitchen Door for their abysmal health scores have turned things around.

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut, located at 246 Historic Old Highway 90 West, is dishing out a major comeback.

In Aug. 2024, Metro Health only found one violation at the Mexican restaurant, earning a 98.

“How does it feel to have that 98 there?” KSAT asked.

“Better,” supervisor Sergio Barela responded. “Much better.”

The taco hut was featured on BKD twice in 2023 for its low scores, including a 69 on Oct. 2023.

Inspectors had found all kinds of violations, including dead roaches, rodent droppings in several areas, and dead bugs in the light shields — all of which have been taken cleaned up.

“That was bad,” Barela admitted. “But after that, we tried to make it better.”

Las Quesadillas Poblanas

In Nov. 2023, Metro Health gave Las Quesadillas Poblanas, located at 7444 West Military Drive, a score of 66 on its health inspection.

Back then, they found several issues with food temperatures and cleanliness.

In Aug. 2024, the restaurant improved to a 93.

KSAT visited the restaurant and found the health department temporarily suspended its license because CPS reported no running electricity.

A notice on the restaurant’s door stated the landlord changed the locks due to failing to pay rent.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

