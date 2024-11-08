🎉 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: ‘Mean Girls: The Musical,’ Veteran’s Day Parade, Yanaguana Festival

Hello! From festivals and music shows to a jazz concert happening this weekend, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

But first, is it too early to start thinking about sweet hot cocoa and going out to see beautiful Christmas lights? If you don’t think so, you’ll love to learn that Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels is officially open to the public!

If not, you can always check out Wurstfest, which is also happening in New Braunfels, before the German-themed festival ends on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s events:

Happening over the weekend:

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

“MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL”: The musical will have multiple performances this weekend at the Majestic Theatre. The first performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, followed by two performances on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final show will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. Tickets for the shows can be purchased The musical will have multiple performances this weekend at the Majestic Theatre. The first performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, followed by two performances on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final show will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here

PRESS COFFEE SA: In honor of “Mean Girls: The Musical” happening this weekend, In honor of “Mean Girls: The Musical” happening this weekend, Press Coffee San Antonio is collaborating with Broadway San Antonio to create a pink “So Fetch” berry hibiscus tea latte that will only be available this weekend. If you’re curious to try it, you can grab the drink at both the 4035 Broadway location and 11103 West Ave Suite 302.

SANTA’S RANCH: The drive-thru Christmas lights park has opened its doors to the public and will remain open nightly until Jan. 4. The drive-thru Christmas lights park has opened its doors to the public and will remain open nightly until Jan. 4. Santa’s Ranch is open from 6-11 p.m. every Friday through Saturday and 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in New Braunfels, 9561 Interstate 35 North. A single pass is $37 per vehicle and $72 for a season pass.

“THE BIAS INSIDE US”: The The San Antonio African American Comunity Archive and Museum will be hosting “The Bias Inside Us,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit until Nov. 17. The free exhibit is a community engagement project about the science and history of bias and how people address it. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. SAAACAM encourages young adults ages 11 to 25 to attend, but the event is open to all.

VETERANS APPRECIATION CELEBRATION: SeaWorld San Antonio will allow active-duty service members to get in for free using the Waves of Honor program. The park will have Veteran’s Day entertainment and activities throughout the weekend. Tickets are available SeaWorld San Antonio will allow active-duty service members to get in for free using the Waves of Honor program. The park will have Veteran’s Day entertainment and activities throughout the weekend. Tickets are available here

WURSTFEST: The 10-day celebration returns to offer live music, beer, food, carnival rides, and more until Nov. 10 in New Braunfels at 120 Landa St. The 10-day celebration returns to offer live music, beer, food, carnival rides, and more until Nov. 10 in New Braunfels at 120 Landa St. Wurstfest offers free admission days after 3 p.m. on Nov. 10. Anyone can also get a free coupon ticket when guests pay for one ticket. Click here to redeem a free Wurstfest ticket. Tickets can be purchased here

Friday, Nov. 8

2024 FRONTIER BOWL: Harlandale Independent School District will host its traditional Harlandale Independent School District will host its traditional Frontier Bowl at 7 p.m. at the Harlandale Stadium. The Indians will face off against the McCollum Cowboys. Tickets are available at the stadium.

EAT & PLAY: hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month, which will be from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St. Travis Park hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month, which will be from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.

FALL TRIVIA NIGHT: If you’ve been in the mood for a fun trivia night, The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fall-themed If you’ve been in the mood for a fun trivia night, The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fall-themed Trivia Night at 7 p.m.

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: The The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host a free movie screening for “The Incredibles” at 7 p.m. at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre.

JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

KANY GARCIA: The singer will bring her “García Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The singer will bring her “García Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The The Tower of the Americas will host a movie screening of “A Dog’s Purpose” between 5:30-9 p.m. at the base of the tower.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The San Antonio NBA team will face off against Utah Jazz at 4 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The San Antonio NBA team will face off against Utah Jazz at 4 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

SA VETERAN’S DAY AT HEMISFAIR: Hemisfair will host its free annual SA Veteran’s Day from noon to 8 p.m. The event will include live music from Sunny Sauceda and will allow attendees to meet veteran support organizations.

VETERAN’S DAY PARADE: The City of Converse will host a The City of Converse will host a Veteran’s Day Parade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can visit Converse City Park after the parade for food, music, activities and farmers market.

VETERAN’S DAY SA PARADE: The The United States Military Veterans Parade Association will host the Veteran’s Parade at noon starting at Milam Park. The parade will travel down Houston Street.

YANAGUANA FESTIVAL: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a Yanaguana Festival from 4-10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a vibrant celebration of Yanaguana with community resources, family-friendly activities and a lineup of speakers. Click The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a Yanaguana Festival from 4-10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a vibrant celebration of Yanaguana with community resources, family-friendly activities and a lineup of speakers. Click here to grab your free ticket.

YANAGUANA INDIAN ARTS FESTIVAL: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will feature Native American artists, musical performances and more during the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click The Briscoe Western Art Museum will feature Native American artists, musical performances and more during the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to register.

Sunday, Nov. 10