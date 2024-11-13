Northwest Side H-E-B set for $3.4 million remodel

H-E-B has announced a plan to renovate one of its Northwest Side stores,

The grocery store near the intersection of Tezel Road and Grissom Road is set for a $3.4 million upgrade.

Recommended Videos

Construction on this H-E-B is set to start in June 2025. The estimated completion date is Feb. 2026, according to The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation,

The filing states construction will include interior remodeling, but no other details have been released.

As of 2023, H-E-B operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico, with almost 50 locations in San Antonio.

The Texas-based supermarket chain began in 1905, opening its first location in Kerrville.