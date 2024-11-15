Suspect in wild chase through Alamo Quarry Market had prior arrest related to driving and alcohol

Audrey Marie Schneider, 37, is accused of assaulting a peace officer and driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman arrested after allegedly leading San Antonio police and state troopers on a wild chase through the Alamo Quarry Market faces a long list of criminal charges.

Among other things, Audrey Marie Schneider, 37, is accused of assaulting a peace officer and driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

Recommended Videos

Court records show the DWI is not her first charge involving driving and alcohol.

In 2017, Schneider faced a charge of obstruction of a highway while intoxicated.

Records show that charge was later dismissed due to her being granted deferred adjudication.

The current charges stem from what was the end of a miles-long car chase, which started in Comal County, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A freelance photographer shared a now-viral video with KSAT 12 News that was taken during the portion of the chase through the Quarry.

Alec Dyer said he had just left Whole Foods Market when he noticed a lot of activity involving police in the busy parking lot.

As several patrol cars raced past him, Dyer, who is a freelance photographer, grabbed his camera and began rolling on it all.

“It felt really surreal. I couldn’t even believe it,” Dyer said of the drama unfolding before him.

The video shows an SUV, driven by Schneider, circling the parking lot with patrol cars, with lights and sirens activated, following behind her.

At several points throughout the video, Schneider’s SUV has several near misses with other cars, backs into two patrol cars, and hits other passing vehicles.

“Just witnessing that, I was, like, mentally preparing, ‘Oh no. I’m about to see something traumatic happen in front of me,‘“ Dyer said. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘Oh no! At this rate, she’s gonna (sic) kill somebody. She’s gonna (sic) hurt somebody.‘”

Dyer said one of the crashes happened about three car lengths from where he was standing, making him realize, in hindsight, that he may have been too close to the action.

In the end, though, no one was seriously hurt.

The video shows Schneider’s vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of a salon in the open-air mall.

Schneider then exits the SUV and runs into the business.

Other video shows a DPS trooper moments later, taking Schneider to the ground inside the building and taking her into custody.

She was later placed against the hood of a patrol car in handcuffs and made several comments to onlookers.

At this time, Schneider remains inside the Bexar County jail on multiple charges.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

WATCH: Woman led chase from New Braunfels to Alamo Quarry, assaulted officer, DPS says