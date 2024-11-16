Records show Northside ISD officer arrested, released in connection with October 2023 police shooting

A Northside ISD officer accused of shooting a woman outside the Dub Farris Athletic Complex in October 2023 was arrested earlier this week.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD officer accused of shooting a woman at the Dub Farris Athletic Complex in October 2023 was arrested earlier this week.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Joseph Kennedy, 31, on Thursday. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy was booked on three charges: aggravated assault by a public servant (first-degree felony), deadly conduct for discharging a firearm (third-degree felony) and official oppression (Class A misdemeanor).

A Bexar County judge set Kennedy’s bond at $20,000, which he posted shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

On Oct. 28, 2023, the district said two of its officers, identified as Kennedy and Joseph Garcia, were directing traffic before a Sotomayor-O’Connor football game outside Dub Farris Stadium. The officers saw a woman acting aggressively while inside her parked vehicle.

At the time, Northside ISD assistant superintendent of communications Barry Perez said the officers responded to the woman, later identified as Markay Garcia. The district said Garcia became “belligerent” toward one of the officers, attempted to drag Officer (Joseph) Garcia with her vehicle, and also began driving towards Kennedy in a “threatening manner.”

According to the district’s report, this is the moment Kennedy drew his weapon and shot Markay Garcia. She was struck in the arm, rushed to the hospital and was treated for her non-life-threatening injury.

In September 2024, Markay Garcia and attorney Fidel Rodriguez, Jr. filed a lawsuit against Northside ISD and both officers. In the suit, Garcia’s attorney accuses the district and the officers of using deadly force against his client.

In a statement Saturday, Perez told KSAT that Kennedy is still on staff as an officer, but he remains on administrative duty. The district placed Kennedy on administrative duty on the day of the shooting.

“Northside ISD and the Northside ISD Police Department have complied fully with the ongoing external investigation into the officer-involved shooting on Oct. 28, 2023,“ Perez said in a statement to KSAT on Saturday. ”As this remains an active legal matter, we have no additional comment at this time.”

KSAT has asked Perez on Saturday about Officer Joseph Garcia’s employment status with the district but have yet to hear back.

However, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, records show that (Joseph) Garcia’s employment status with Northside ISD remains active.

