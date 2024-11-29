🎄 Things to do in San Antonio: Ford Holiday River Parade, Winterfest, The Nutcracker Ballet

Hello! Can you believe it’s the last weekend of November? Time sure has flown by.

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time to embrace the holiday cheer and festive season ahead! Whether you’re diving into Black Friday shopping or kicking off the holiday season with festive events, there’s plenty to enjoy this weekend.

You can enjoy watching 100,000 holiday lights turn on for the holiday season during the 43rd annual Ford Holiday River Parade on Friday, or bring the family to a free movie screening at The Rock at La Cantera on Saturday.

Here’s a list of festive events you can attend this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Several locations have opened their holiday light displays for the season! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa's Ranch, the San Antonio Botanical Garden's "Illuminate," Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there's a place across the city for you to check out. For a full list of places with holiday lights, click here

HELLO KITTY HOLIDAY CANDLE-MAKING: Hello Kitty fans can book a session at Mission Crafts Chandlery to create a unique candle using a selection of Hello Kitty-themed vessels until Dec. 4. Additionally, you can add glitter candle dyes to give your candle some style.

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS: Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host a session every weekend until Dec. 22 to take holiday photos with Krampus for $20 per group. Photos are free with museum admission.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods, such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

PEACE MARKET: The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will celebrate its 35th annual international Peace Market from Nov. 29 until Dec. 1 at 922 San Pedro Ave. There will be over 30 international vendors selling pottery, feather art and more. Additionally, over 15 local performers will be at the event.

ROTARY ICE RINK: The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and school holidays, and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found online . General admission tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here

THE NUTCRACKER BALLET: The ballet will be performed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

WINTERFEST: The Rock at La Cantera will host Winterfest until Jan. 6. Guests can head out to ice skate, visit Santa every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or enjoy shopping at the holiday market. The market is open every Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

BLACK FRIDAY MARKET: Blue Star will host its sixth annual Black Friday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 108 Blue Star. The first 50 shoppers to arrive will receive a free “swag bag” that will include discounts from the vendors. There will be over 40 vendors at the free event.

FORD HOLIDAY RIVER PARADE: The beloved holiday downtown tradition returns for attendees to welcome the holidays. The 4-mile route parade starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Tobin Center. The lighting of the River Walk will begin at 7 p.m. The parade is expected to end at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy watching illuminated floats glide along the River Walk. Click here to learn more about the event.

H-E-B CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: The free H-E-B Tree Lighting will kick off with holiday festivities at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Travis Park. The 40-foot Nordmann Fir tree from Oregon will illuminate more than 10,000 sparkling white lights along with colorful handmade ornaments.

MOVIE AT TOWER OF THE AMERICAS: The Tower of the Americas will host a new 4D movie screening for "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" from 6-9 p.m. Adult tickets cost $18.50 per person and children between ages 4-12 are $14 each.

SCHERTZ CIBOLO JEEP CLUB: Jeep owners are gearing up to spread holiday cheer across Schertz, Cibolo and Converse this season. Jeep owners will adorn their vehicles with Christmas lights and decorations, and the festive Jeeps will parade through the neighborhoods from 7-9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Dec. 21. An additional parade is planned for Thursday, Dec. 19.

LOCALS DAY AT THE ZOO: On Friday, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Nov. 30

CELEBRACION MUSICAL: Market Square will host a music celebration that will include live entertainment and artisan vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a tree lighting ceremony following a mariachi performance at the end of the event.

FLIX AT THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 4 p.m.

HOLIDAY ART MARKET: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host a Holiday Art Market that will feature local artists and artisans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1