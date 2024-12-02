New female giraffe ‘Waffles’ marks conservation efforts at San Antonio Zoo

New female giraffe, Waffles, arrived at the San Antonio Zoo on Friday, Nov. 29.

Visitors to the San Antonio Zoo now have the chance to see their newest addition to their Naylor Savanna, Waffles, a female Reticulated giraffe.

Waffles officially joined the giraffe herd last Friday, Nov. 29.

She was born on March 4, 2023, at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose.

According to a release from the zoo, Waffles' transfer to San Antonio marks an important step in the Species Survival Plan.

The SSP is a collaborative conservation initiative run by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. The initiative focuses on managing genetically diverse and sustainable animal populations.

“Waffles’ arrival is a moment for celebration at the zoo and the next step in building our herd for future breeding,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed several giraffe subspecies as critically endangered in 2018.

In November of this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list three subspecies of northern giraffes as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

“She [Waffles] represents our continued commitment to conservation while offering a special opportunity for the community to get closer to one of the most iconic species on Earth. We can’t wait for guests to come out and welcome her into her new home,” Morrow said.

Officials with the zoo said the animal care team at Fossil Rim shared that Waffles' personality is very inquisitive. She loves to eat and will be a great mom; she already shows maternal instincts. Female giraffes reach sexual maturity at three to four years of age.

Giraffes are known for their unique spotted patterns, which are as distinctive as human fingerprints. Beneath these striking spots are specialized sweat glands and blood vessels, helping giraffes regulate their body temperature. Combined with their immense height, these patterns also provide camouflage in their natural environments, proving there’s more to these waffle patterns than meets the eye.

Waffles has a very distinctive marking on her neck that resembles an hourglass, according to zoo officials.

To help celebrate the arrival of Waffles, Longnecks Bar & Grill inside the zoo will be serving waffle flights from now through Dec. 31.