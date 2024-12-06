Food truck to take on brick-and-mortar on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A food truck is getting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant on the Northwest Side.

According to a social media post, The Baked Bird announced on Wednesday it would be taking over the building in the 5800 block of Babcock Road, which also housed Martha’s Mexican Restaurant for 60 years before closing in 2023.

This was taken over by Mi Gente Comida y Cantina, which closed its doors in October.

“It’s with great admiration towards the ones who paved the way at Martha’s/ Mi Gente that we get to carry the torch into the future!” The Baked Bird said on Facebook.

The Baked Bird is a micro hash house that serves various potato and chicken dishes, as well as coffee and dessert.

According to their website, they have specialty eggs, and they recently advertised new pastries on the menu, including a Butterfinger Brookie.

The post on their social media said they plan to finish out December and pause the food truck “until restaurant life balances.”

A definite opening date has not yet been announced.