Police asking for help identifying driver in deadly South Side hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed three people last month.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 22 near U.S. Highway 281 and Roosevelt Avenue in the South Side.

Police said the driver rear-ended one vehicle with Juan Pablo Salas, 61, Leslie Salas, 25, and Yareli Salas, 22.

The collision caused their vehicle to be sent to oncoming traffic where they collided with another vehicle.

All three Salas family members were pronounced dead at the scene and the person who originally rear-ended them fled the scene on foot.

Police said they originally had taken someone into custody. However, there has been no arrest at this time.

Anyone with any information is advised to contact the San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

