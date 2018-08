SAN ANTONIO - A suspected thief with expensive taste has been caught, according to police.

Robbie Ybarra is accused of stealing Michael Kors bags from a TJ Maxx in late May.

Police said Ybarra got away with four purses, taking more than $500 in merchandise.

Authorities said Ybarra was caught this week. Police said he's been convicted several times for theft.

