2018 viral videos: Big rig pushes Mercedes; Mom whoops son with belt, DPS chase with baby

SAN ANTONIO - The year was filled with some shocking, surprising and wild videos that became viral sensations. Here are some of the most-viewed videos of 2018 on KSAT.com.

Cadillac street fight

In March, two men were caught on camera fighting on the street over a Cadillac near Northstar Mall.

The incident occurred on San Pedro Avenue and the men were videotaped punching one another and engaging in a physical altercation at a busy intersection.

The owner of the car told police the Cadillac was taken by a man and a woman without permission from his home.

He found the couple days later on the street and the fight ensued. The car owner eventually got the vehicle back.

Dog dumping video

In April, a woman was caught on video dumping several dogs and driving off.

A good Samaritan caught the incident on camera and notified local officials.

Animal Control Services said the suspect turned herself in to authorities after the video went viral.

The woman received citations and the dogs were placed with a rescue.

18-wheeler pushes car on Interstate 35

One of the most-viewed videos of the year was posted in August when an 18-wheeler struck a Mercedes on Interstate 35 and dragged it down the highway.

An accident report stated that the driver of the Mercedes merged onto the highway and entered the lane the 18-wheeler was in.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stated at first he did not realize he was dragging the car. The driver of the car suffered injuries that were non-life threatening.

(WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

DPS chase with mom carrying baby

Video from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter showed a woman leading troopers on a high-speed chase near Lackland Air Force Base.

The incident occurred in June but video was released in early September. It showed the woman crash her vehicle after traveling over a 100 miles per hour.

She fled on foot, while holding her infant in a baby carrier, before trying to carjack another driver.

The woman was taken into custody and the baby was turned over to Child Protective Services and reportedly not injured.

Park employee yells at visitor

Later that month, a video went viral out of Georgetown, Texas, showing a park employee screaming at a visitor during a 911 call.

The former employee claimed the park visitor was hurting her, and accused of the visitor of running her over in his vehicle.

She stood in front of the vehicle and would not allow the visitor to leave the park.

The park visitor recorded the woman and waited for park rangers to arrive.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement the gate attendant has been fired and no longer worked at the park.

Texas mom whoops son with belt after car taken

Another Texas viral video made national headlines in October.

An El Paso woman tracked down her 14-year-old son after he took her BMW without her permission, and then struck him with a belt on the side of a street.

The swift discipline was caught on camera by the woman's daughter, who is also the driver’s brother.

The boy apparently cut the WiFi from the home so his mom would not see him take the car through home surveillance cameras.

He picked up some friends and went cruising before he was found by his mom and sister.

The boy's mom kept a low profile after the incident went viral because some people thought it was a form of child abuse, while others understood her reaction.

