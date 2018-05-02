SA Bar Association honors former judge appointed US ambassador to Argentina

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Bar Association hosted a reception Wednesday to honor former federal judge Ed Prado as part of the association’s annual Law Day luncheon.

Prado’s appointment to become U.S. ambassador to Argentina was confirmed last month, and he leaves Monday to begin his new diplomatic assignment.

More News Headlines

“It’s going to be quite a ride,” Prado said. “It’s not a vacation. There is a lot of work and responsibility representing the United States and the president."

Aside from meetings with various heads of state and other ambassadors representing countries from around the world, there is the private sector he will be dealing with as he assumes residence at Argentina’s Bosch Palace in Buenos Aries.

“Generally representing American companies, trying to get them established and resolve their problems and issues they might have in Argentina so they can get their business going,” Prado said about what he will be doing.

The ambassador also plans to work with San Antonio’s best-known Argentine connection, Spurs star Manu Ginobli.

“Using his notoriety – he’s famous down there – and my position as ambassador, I think we can put together some programs that are going to be wonderful for the youth of Argentina,” Prado said.

A recipient of four presidential appointments in his career, Prado is proud of his Hispanic heritage and of San Antonio.

“I think I’m an example of, if you work hard at it and dedicate yourself, you can accomplish things," Prado said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.