Houston rapper Slim Thug says he tested positive for coronavirus
HOUSTON – Houston coronavirus cases continue to rise. Among the many locals who have tested positive for the disease is Houston rapper Slim Thug.
Slim Thug posted a video on his Instagram account where he shared his positive diagnosis but said he felt OK.
According to the post, he had been following guidelines, staying inside and only going out (wearing gloves and a mask) to get food or take care of other necessities, but despite his precautions, he still contracted the illness.
“As careful as I’ve been … my test came back positive,” Slim Thug said. “Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”
Slim Thug said he had a mild fever and a cough but is feeling better.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
This story was originally posted on Click2Houston.com, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
