Backcountry campsites, overnight floating on Rio Grande reopen at Big Bend National Park

The Big Bend National Park is expanding its campsite options and recreational offerings after they were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, backcountry roads and the majority of the backcountry campsites, including in the Chisos Mountains, will become available to visitors.

The Rio Grande will be available for overnight river trips, both commercial and private, too. Permits are required, though, and cost $10 a night.

Reservations are also required for stays at the Chisos Basin campground and in backpacking sites, either in the Chisos Mountains or in the primitive areas.

Permits and reservations for overnight camping can be obtained online. However, reservations to get into the park are not needed, and there is no cap on visitors.

Group sizes are limited to eight people or a household.

The park reopened in a limited capacity in August, after it announced a temporary closure on July 1 due to a COVID-19 case.

The Chisos Basin Lodge and Restaurant, park visitor centers, Rio Grande Village campground, the Cottonwood campground and the Rio Grande Village RV campground remain closed at this time.

