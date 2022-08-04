Texas woman charged with murder after setting her boyfriend on fire at gas station, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas woman who was previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after her boyfriend died.

Breana Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated assault after setting 25-year-old Ricky Doyle on fire at a gas station in Arlington just after 9 p.m. on July 18, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police said Johnson and Doyle were seen arguing in a Jeep at a gas station in the 1900 block of East Mayfield Road.

At some point during the argument, Johnson pumped gasoline into the backseat of the Jeep where Doyle was sitting and intentionally ignited it, investigators said.

Doyle caught fire and exited the vehicle and Johnson drove away.

Arlington police said they received multiple calls that a man was on fire while bystanders used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

Doyle was critically injured and suffered burns over most of his body, police said. He was immediately taken to the hospital and Johnson was arrested the following day.

Police were notified Tuesday that Doyle had succumbed to his injuries, and as a result, Johnson’s charge was upgraded to murder.

She is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.

