Entry to Big Bend, Padre Island National Seashore and other national parks will be free on Saturday

The National Park Service will have free entry to parks and other sites on Saturday to celebrate National Park Week and Earth Day.

National Park Week is happening from April 20 to April 28, meaning parks, programs and partners will have events and activities to promote the outdoors and cultural heritage. It coincides with Earth Day on Monday.

Entrance fees will be waived at NPS sites on Saturday, April 20, to kick off the celebration and encourage people to visit a new park. Fees will still apply for camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours or other activities.

Not every national park has an entrance fee — more than 300 of 400 national parks are free — but those that do charge can cost between $10 and $35 per person. The revenue supports park upgrades, ranger programs, the restoration of wildlife habitats, maintenance and more.

There are 14 national parks in Texas, including the popular Big Bend National Park, Padre Island National Seashore and Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

San Antonio is home to the four NPS sites — Missions Concepción, San José, San Juan and Espada, located on the South Side along the San Antonio River. The Missions are also the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.

The Missions have free entry every day of the year. In Texas, the national parks that do have an entry fee are:

Each day of National Park Week has a specific theme. Here are the themed days for 2024 (descriptions provided by NPS):

Click here for more information on Earth Day at NPS and National Park Week.

If you’re unable to make it to a national park on Saturday, NPS has additional entrance fee-free days for 2024:

People who want to visit national parks several days out of the year can buy the $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, which covers entry at more than 2,000 federal recreation areas and national parks.

NPS also offers a variety of discounts for certain people, like members of the military, fourth-grade students, individuals with permanent disabilities, and senior citizens.

