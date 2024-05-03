Wimberley’s Blue Hole opens for summer swim season

WIMBERLEY, Texas – The swim season has started for a popular Hill Country spot.

Wimberley’s Blue Hole is now open for swimming.

“The start of the swim season at Blue Hole Regional Park marks the beginning of cherished memories and endless summer fun,” said Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley Parks and Recreation. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the beauty of nature and the joy of community at this beloved Wimberley gem.”

Swimming Passes

Adult Single Visit (Ages 13 - 59): $12

Adult Season Pass : $150

Youth Single Visit (Ages 4 - 12): $8

Youth Season Pass : $125

Senior Single Visit (Ages 60+): $8

Senior Season Pass : $125

Military Single Visit : $8

Military Season Pass (17+): $125

Wimberley Resident Single Visit (78676 ZIP only): $6

Wimberley Resident Season Pass (Must show 78676 zip code on ID): $100

Reservations can be made online.

In addition to the swimming area, the park features hiking trails, bike paths, sports fields, playgrounds and open spaces.

Get more information about the Blue Hole Regional Park online.

The popular area closed to swimming late last summer because drought conditions made the water too shallow and unsafe for swimming.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area, also in Wimberley, announced this week that its summer season has been suspended due to low water levels.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions have improved in Hays County since last summer when it was classified as having “exceptional drought” conditions. The northwest part of the county is now classified as “moderate” while the southeast part is experiencing “severe drought” conditions.