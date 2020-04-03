Making a difference, one stitch at a time

SAN ANTONIO – With a shortage of masks being felt across the country and right here at home, Alex Kling, owner of Trendy Little Rebelz children’s clothing, felt the fabric she had for her clothing line could make a difference.

As of Friday, Kling said she had made around 350 masks for people in the San Antonio area. She has only provided those masks to first responders and health care workers, who have to provide work verification to get the 80 percent off, plus shipping and PayPal fees.

Kling shared that the masks she sews are not better than the N95 surgical masks, but they do add an extra barrier of protection over those masks.

She will continue to take orders from those on the front lines until she runs out of donated material. Please check her website below for updates and information about how to donate.

According to Kling, another source of masks for hospitals and health care workers is the Sewing Masks for San Antonio Facebook group. For everyone else, she recommends searching for masks to purchase on Etsy.