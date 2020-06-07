Mini doughnuts for delivery in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to swap out candy or cookies for something with a variety of flavors, The Dapper Doughnut can make that happen.

David and Celeste Rodriguez are serving up the mini bites with 20 different flavors to choose from.

“The crowd favorite is the fruity pebbles donut,” David said. “I guess it takes them back to childhood.”

The Dapper Doughnut is available for custom orders or delivery with 2 dozen minimum per order.

Click here for more information.