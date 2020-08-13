Largest pup patio in San Antonio

San Antonio – The Rustic, a restaurant, bar and live music venue, has opened the fun up to your furry friends. They now boast the largest outdoor patio for your pups.

They’ve also introduced a new mascot - Rusty the Dog. You and your dog can meet Rusty during their Breed Meet-Ups, from 6 - 8 p.m. on the first and last Wednesday of the month. The next one is on August 26 for Retrievers, which also happens to be National Dog Day.

If that’s not enough fun for you, The Rustic also offers $5 frozen drinks all day, every day, throughout the summer and ending on September 1st. If you want to take the fun home with you, they also offer cocktail kits to-go. They include some of The Rustic’s signature drinks like; the Rustic Waters, the Rustic Margarita, Froze, Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, beer, and of course shots.

The Rustic is located at The Rim shopping center in north west San Antonio. Learn more about The Rustic on their website.

