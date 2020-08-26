National Dog Day: Helping dogs cope with ‘new normal'

SAN ANTONIO – We aren’t the only ones dealing with new things for the first time during this pandemic; how often does your dog see you in a mask and not freak out? We can’t forget the furry members of the household when it comes to adjusting to our new way of life.

The experts at Camp Bow Wow spend a lot of time, with a lot of dogs and they have a few tips that might help you and your pup.

Adjusting to the mask:

If your dogs doesn’t like the mask, then start slow. Carry the mask with your during feeding time and play time. Then, start wearing it just on one ear and let it hang. Eventually put the whole mask on and they should start to recognize it on you.

Adjusting to the return to work:

Everyone’s dogs have been living the life with us at home all the time, but all good things must come to an end. If you know you’re headed back to work, start planning early. Start leaving the house more often, and in longer periods of time. Remind them of how things used to be. If you dog is typically crated when you’re not at home, start putting them in the crate while you are at home. Little things like leaving out of a different door will also help. It will break up the routine that you’ve built these past few months.

Common signs of separation anxiety:

Excessive drooling, panting, crying, barking, destruction of household items. When you notice your dog is getting stressed that’s when you need to do the work. Give the something to do, something to play with. This will help build their confidence. Dogs know when things are changing.

Stopping the dog from being a distraction during home school and work from home:

Find the dog their own “place.” Make them a comfortable spot with toys in a separate area. Make it a positive experience when they go spend time there. Make them happy to be there. It shouldn’t be a punishment. Then they will play in their “place,” while you work and the kids study.

Need extra help?

Camp Bow Wow has four locations in San Antonio. They are a doggie daycare and boarding facility. They’ll be happy to play with your dog all day long will you get what you need done, or if they need some extra attention when you head back to work.

Check them out here.

