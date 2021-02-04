4 cute, budget-friendly gifts you can make for your valentine

SAN ANTONIO – Make your valentine one-of-a-kind gifts with a little help from Stephanie Pena Frost, of Princess and the Monkey Home Decor.

Watch the video above for pointers on four crafts you can DIY at home, including canvas cards, Valentine’s themed gnomes, easy candy arrangements and door hangers that spell out L-O-V-E.

Of course, if you don’t feel like making these crafts, you can buy them from Frost at the Galentine’s Day Brunch at the San Antonio Botanical Garden on Feb. 14.

You can follow Frost on her Facebook page for Princess & the Monkey Home Decor.

