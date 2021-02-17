As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Still icy and snowy. We're dreaming of warmth this Wednesday!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., hot yoga by candlelight, a new seafood spot to try for Lent and girl scout cookie creations by local restaurants!

A lot of us are just struggling to stay warm right now. Here are some important links:

• Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to remain open Wednesday as a warming center

• Another round of wintry weather - including snow - Thursday morning

• Map: Current power outages in Bexar County

• TxDOT urges people to stay off roads during icy conditions

How are you passing the time during this cold snap? Post your photos in the comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

We all wish we could be warm right now, so Jen is transporting us to a hot yoga studio where you can stretch and relax by candlelight. Find more information about classes at House of RhythOM Yoga here.

Love girl scout cookies? So do we! Mike and Fiona sample some of the creations by local restaurants during Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest.

David Elder takes us out to SA Seafood, where you can find delicious, Asian-Cajun inspired options for Lent, and Davila’s BBQ in Seguin shares tips to grill Lent-friendly options, including turkey legs - because rodeo!

Plus, easy science experiments you can do at home with your kids to pass the time with the folks from Let’s Learn About Science.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.