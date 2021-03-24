As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

What gets you motivated during the week?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Wing Wednesday, cocktails and Noodle Month at Hot Joy, Easter outfits, baskets and appetizers, virtual birthday parties and more.

FREEBIE ALERT: Check out what you can get at Krispy Kreme with your COVID-19 vaccine card.

Goodwill San Antonio is sharing ways to up your Easter game on a budget with DIY Easter baskets and affordable outfits for the whole family.

Twang shares easy Easter appetizers that will have everyone asking for the recipe.

Jen is at a Southtown restaurant with a rockin’ happy hour! It’s Wing Wednesday at Hot Joy, plus she shares noodle options for National Noodle Month and festive cocktails at the restaurant’s tiki bar.

Fiona shows us how kids can still celebrate their birthdays together while apart with virtual doctor parties through the Little Medical School.

