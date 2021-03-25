2 ‘hopping good’ Easter brunch spots on San Antonio’s NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for great restaurant recommendations, we have two socially distant spots with plenty of San Antonio flavor where you can take the family for Easter brunch.

Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia, on Huebner Road near Floyd Curl Drive, specializes in warm, flaky biscuits loaded with just about anything you can dream up.

Co-owner chef Ceasar Zepeda recommends the huevos rancheros on biscuits. The dish features a hearty salsa made with chorizo, bacon and sausage, then it’s topped with two sunny side up eggs, avocado salsa, queso fresco and cilantro. You can watch Mike and Fiona make this dish in the video above.

Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia also offers a dinner menu, complete with fried chicken sandwiches, burgers and of course, breakfast all day.

Another restaurant to try is Sangria on the Burg, located in the Medical Center on Fredericksburg Road. It’s an ode to chef Zepeda’s love for Texas barbecue and Mexican spices.

One dish to try for breakfast there is the “Sangria Breakfast.” It includes a petite chicken fried ribeye with chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, peppered bacon, papa hash and silver dollar hotcakes.

Sangria on the Burg also offers mimosa, margarita and crafted sangria flights, along with its signature tacos and sliders.

Watch the video below to see Mike and Fiona whip up a Sangria Breakfast with a little help from chef Zepeda.