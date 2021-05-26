Wild Wednesday: Celebrating ‘hump day’ with Katarina the camel

SAN ANTONIO – Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo gives you the opportunity to be face-to-face with some of their exotic animals and you don’t have to travel far.
Some fun facts about the animals we saw today:
American alligators
- They reside nearly exclusively in the freshwater rivers, lakes, swamps and marshes of the southeastern United States, primarily Florida and Louisiana.
- Adult alligators are apex predators.
Burmese pythons
- They have poor eyesight and they stalk prey using chemical receptors in their tongues and heat-sensors along the jaws.
- They are also excellent swimmers, and can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes before surfacing for air.
Dromedary camels
- They have hump stores up to 80 pounds of fat, which a camel can break down into water and energy when sustenance is not available.
- Their humps give camels their legendary ability to travel up to 100 desert miles without water.
