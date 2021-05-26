Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

Wild Wednesday: Celebrating ‘hump day’ with Katarina the camel

Interesting facts about furry + scaly friends from Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

Robert Morin
, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer
, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

Tags: 
sa live
,
Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo
,
NEW BRAUNFELS
,
exotic animals
Wild Wednesday: Celebrating 'hump day' with Katarina the camel | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo gives you the opportunity to be face-to-face with some of their exotic animals and you don’t have to travel far.

Some fun facts about the animals we saw today:

American alligators

  • They reside nearly exclusively in the freshwater rivers, lakes, swamps and marshes of the southeastern United States, primarily Florida and Louisiana.
  • Adult alligators are apex predators.

Burmese pythons

  • They have poor eyesight and they stalk prey using chemical receptors in their tongues and heat-sensors along the jaws.
  • They are also excellent swimmers, and can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes before surfacing for air.

Dromedary camels

  • They have hump stores up to 80 pounds of fat, which a camel can break down into water and energy when sustenance is not available.
  • Their humps give camels their legendary ability to travel up to 100 desert miles without water.

For more information, check out Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s website.

