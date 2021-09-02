Smack’s Chicken Shack serves up discounted sandwiches in September

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Keenan Hendricks has a love for great food and creative menu items. Last summer SA Live featured his Smack’s Chicken Shack food truck, this year they have a brick and mortar and business is flying.

“We wanted to have that indoor seating and more space in general for customers to enjoy it,” Hendricks said. “We started as a pop-up, they love the chicken sandwiches, so we just ran with it.”

The restaurant is located at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave. If you’re wondering what to order when you make a first-time visit, Hendricks tells us the “Nashville Hot” is a “customer favorite.”

Hendricks serves it with a cream sauce on a potato bun.

The Big Peach comes with cream cheese, candied jalapenos, and peaches (of course).

The PB & J is just as it sounds, panko-breaded chicken with a peanut butter spread and a house-made jam that includes candied jalapenos.

The menu has 10 creative chicken combinations and they have wings and kid’s meals too. If you want to share, the loaded cheese fries are a go-to menu choice for groups.

Smack's Chicken Shack offers discount on sandwiches in September

And for National Chicken Month you can get sandwiches for $9.99, which saves you a few bucks, considering the massive size, you likely won’t be hungry for the rest of the day.

For more on Smack’s Chicken Shack, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.