As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 18, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, whether you like bold creole flavors or classic Texas barbecue, they have something for everyone. Chef Sakeena Price, from Gumbo Pot is here to show us the dish that put them on the map!

Plus, get ready for a good time at one of the newest bars in town! We take you to Kung Fu Saloon and show you classic games, cocktails and the secret, Ghostbusters speakeasy!

We take you to Man Overboard Brewing Co., one of San Antonio’s newest breweries, specializing in Belgian and American beers.

It’s flavor you won’t normally find in the Alamo City. Renee’s Twisted Chocolates brings global flavors straight to you!

We’re showing you how to design a show-stopping entrance to your home with the experts from Studio Sutherland.

Guess what? Your favorite Pixar movies have been turned into a pop-up, mini-golf experience and it’s coming to San Antonio! Pixar Putt will be here from April 1st to May 15th. It’s fun for the whole family and they even have nights that are just for grown-ups.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.