As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Girl Scout cookies, kangaroos, alligators + cheers to National Margarita Day!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, just when you thought they San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo couldn’t get any wilder, kangaroos and alligators join the party. Robert Trejo, from Zoomagination is here to tell us about their spot at the rodeo and to introduce us to some of their animal friends.

Yesterday was National Margarita Day, but local restaurant, Costa Pacifica is celebrating all week!

Girl Scout cookie lovers, listen up! Local restaurants have transformed your favorite flavors into brand new original treats as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest. We get a taste from Magnolia Pancake Haus and Rosarios!

Mardi Gras is next Tuesday! We have Chef Mello, from plant-based Mello is here to fill you in on the Vegan Family Reunion at Rooted Vegan Cuisine and share a vegan, shrimp po boy recipe.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

