SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 1. 2022

Laissez les bons temps roule! Celebrating Mardi Gras with Cajun classics!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, let the good times roll! We are celebrating Fat Tuesday at Acadiana Cafe with Cajun classics like king cake, gumbo and roux recipes!

Bring your appetite! The folks from Datz It and Datz All Creole and Soul food show off a Louisiana recipe, smoked alligator sausage po’boy with a Texas twist!

Then, the experts from Tony Chacere’s, serve up a jambalaya recipe.

Plus, we are making a Mardi Gras king cake cookie sandwich with Opal & Onyx Cookie Co.!

Also, get ready to wash it all down with Mardi Gras cocktails from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux!

