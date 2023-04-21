As Seen on SA Live - Friday, April 21, 2023

Festival De Cascarones is around the corner, and we show you how to make your own batch of cascarones.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Fiesta accessories, a simple taco recipe, virtual reality and Festival De Cascarones.

Dr. Mari tell us all about Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Festival De Cascarones, and show us how to make homemade cascarones. The festival is the last official event of Fiesta, which has family fun games, food, vendors and live music.

Happy Chick Beauty Designs highlights new eye-catching accessories that can add an extra pop of color to your Fiesta outfit.

If you are searching for mouth-watering tacos we have you covered. Fischer & Weiser teaches us how to make a super simple taco recipe for your next Fiesta party.

Plus, if you are looking for something to do this weekend we tell you about Sandbox VR where you can escape to another world with virtual reality.

We’re going to reveal today’s location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.