As Seen on SA Live - Monday, May 15, 2023

National BBQ Day tips & Brisket 101, out-of-the-box gift ideas for grads, deal of the day & life coach/healer

Pitmaster pointers from the the pros at 2M Smokehouse | SA Live | KSAT-12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., getting ready for National BBQ Day, brisket tips and a tasty recipe, out-of-the-box graduation gift ideas, deal of the day and wellness.

National BBQ Day is tomorrow and we’re setting you up to succeed with help from the pros. 2M Smokehouse shows us how to cook pork belly, and Beef Loving Texans give us a Brisket 101 lesson along with a recipe for a burnt-end sandwich.

It’s graduation season and Feliz Modern is sharing unique gift ideas for the grads in your life.

Jen shares the story of a local woman who went from owning a comedy club to being a life coach and healer. You can learn more about her and the I Love Me Center here.

Plus, a deal of the day for teens - you can get a free membership for the summer at Planet Fitness! Details here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

