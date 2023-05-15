As Seen on SA Live - Monday, May 15, 2023

Pitmaster pointers from the the pros at 2M Smokehouse | SA Live | KSAT-12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., getting ready for National BBQ Day, brisket tips and a tasty recipe, out-of-the-box graduation gift ideas, deal of the day and wellness.

National BBQ Day is tomorrow and we’re setting you up to succeed with help from the pros. 2M Smokehouse shows us how to cook pork belly, and Beef Loving Texans give us a Brisket 101 lesson along with a recipe for a burnt-end sandwich.

It’s graduation season and Feliz Modern is sharing unique gift ideas for the grads in your life.

Jen shares the story of a local woman who went from owning a comedy club to being a life coach and healer. You can learn more about her and the I Love Me Center here.

Plus, a deal of the day for teens - you can get a free membership for the summer at Planet Fitness! Details here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.