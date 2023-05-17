65º

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wild Wednesday, summer hot dogs, salmon & hummus recipes, Deal of the Day & Texas Trippin’ to a trio of Hill Country breweries

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

It's a Wild Wednesday! (stock, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Wild Wednesday! Plus, hot dogs for summer, grilled salmon and roasted beet hummus recipes, free ice cream for a year and Texas Trippin’ to Hill Country breweries.

This Wild Wednesday, Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo is getting ready for summer! They bring in some unusual animals and an extra cute and cuddly one.

There’s a new flavor of sausage every month at Dog Haus Biergarten, and we’re finding out what it is!

Kuhlman Cellars shares an easy and delicious recipe for roasted beet hummus, and Tony Chachere’s Creole Cuisine shows us how to make grilled salmon with a Creole twist.

It’s American Craft Beer Week and Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to a trio of Hill Country breweries, including Tusculum Brewing Company, Cibolo Creek Brewing Company and Free Roam Brewing Company.

Our Deal of the Day is super sweet! Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is offering free ice cream for a year for the first 100 customers during its grand opening at The Rim on Thursday, May 18.

Some fun events to check out: Tejano Conjunto Festival and comedian Jay Phillips at Upstage Comedy Lounge.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

