As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 28, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we make spring cocktails and charcuterie Easter baskets for grownups, musician Nick Zamora releases his new single, Beef Loving Texans is back with another great recipe and Bexarfest gives high school filmmakers a chance to team up with nonprofits.

It’s an Easter basket for the kids at heart! Festive and Fine Charcuterie designs a charcuterie masterpiece perfect for a last-minute gift.

Musician Nick Zamora just released his new single “Whiskey & Roses,” which we get a preview of. Plus, don’t miss his release party happening tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Beef Loving Texans has another great recipe for you to try: Texas-style beef sausage rolls with jalapeno and cheddar. You can learn how to make it here.

Bexarfest is a multimedia event that allows young filmmakers to make outreach campaigns for nonprofit organizations.

Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret is sharing three cocktails perfect for the spring season.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.