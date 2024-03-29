As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 29, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating all things Easter! Devine Acres Farm hosts Easter CountryFest, we try herb recipes for Easter and check out our Community Calendar.

Devine Acres Farm is hosting their Annual Easter CountryFest with visits from the Easter Bunny, egg hunts, ladybug launches and so much more!

Ocho is located within Hotel Havana and they’re highlighting their Easter brunch menu with three featured cocktails.

Uprooted Gardens is showing us how to bring your garden to the Easter dining table with easy herb recipes.

It’s Easter Weekend and there are fun ways to celebrate around the Alamo City! Here’s some from our Community Calendar:

