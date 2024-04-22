74º
Watch SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

The party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike & Jen around 9 p.m. tonight

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Watch the action live tonight from Historic Market Square. (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike and Jen live on KSAT 12.

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after-party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food and drinks, performances and medal madness.

Pink Shark Bar is shaking things up with light-up, glow-in-the-dark cocktails and fun Fiesta snacks. Check out their Fiesta events for the rest of the week.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

We’re also going to be giving some medals away to the winners of our games tonight, so come join us!

Don’t miss other Fiesta events this week, including NIOSA, La Semana Alegre, Fiesta de los Reyes and more.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT 12, right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

