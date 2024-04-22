Watch SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike and Jen live on KSAT 12.

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after-party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food and drinks, performances and medal madness.

Pink Shark Bar is shaking things up with light-up, glow-in-the-dark cocktails and fun Fiesta snacks. Check out their Fiesta events for the rest of the week.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

We’re also going to be giving some medals away to the winners of our games tonight, so come join us!

Don’t miss other Fiesta events this week, including NIOSA, La Semana Alegre, Fiesta de los Reyes and more.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT 12, right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!