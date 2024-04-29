As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 29, 2024

Have you been to the Rollercade? It's a great spring break spot!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we skate over to The Rollercade, Kuhlman Cellars has a no-bake blueberry cheesecake recipe, and we sample delicious food from several San Antonio hot spots.

We’re feeding the soul with Peace of Cake Catering’s fried catfish meal.

The Rollercade is an iconic place to party in the Alamo City, a great spring break spot and Jen takes us there.

We’re making margaritas with Milagro Tequila. You can find the recipes here.

Pink Shark is a trendy bar in the heart of downtown and you can try their new breakfast menu. Of course, our host Mike volunteered to be a taste tester!

Kuhlman Cellars shows us how to make a delicious no-bake blueberry cheesecake recipe with a secret ingredient you won’t want to miss.

Speaking of cooking, she’s from San Antonio and now you can watch her on the Food Network’s “Chopped: Spin It to Win It”! Chef Cidney Wilcox stops by our set at Historic Market Square to talk about her experience on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.