It’s National Margarita Day! Try these make-it-yourself margs

Milagro Tequila shares easy ideas to level up your margarita game

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Cheers to National Margarita Day! (Milagro Tequila, Milagro Tequila 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s National Margarita Day and here are three easy recipes you can make to celebrate!

Milagro Tequila celebrates all year long, and now they want to bring the party to you. Click here for more recipes.

The Freshest Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Silver
  • 3/4 part agave nectar
  • 1 part fresh lime juice
  • 1 lime wheel (garnish)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Or, you can substitute it with simple syrup.

Cilantro Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Añejo
  • 1 part fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 part agave nectar
  • Fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime wheel (garnish)
  • Smoked salt rim (garnish)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, cilantro, and smoked salt rim. Or, substitute with simple syrup

La Granadilla Picante

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Silver
  • 3/4 part passionfruit liqueur
  • 1 part fresh lime juice
  • Scrappy’s Firewater Tincture, or substitute

Directions:

Combine ingredients, serve in a coupette glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

