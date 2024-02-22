It’s National Margarita Day! Try these make-it-yourself margs

SAN ANTONIO – It’s National Margarita Day and here are three easy recipes you can make to celebrate!

Milagro Tequila celebrates all year long, and now they want to bring the party to you. Click here for more recipes.

Recommended Videos The Freshest Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part agave nectar

1 part fresh lime juice

1 lime wheel (garnish)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Or, you can substitute it with simple syrup.

Cilantro Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Añejo

1 part fresh lime juice

3/4 part agave nectar

Fresh cilantro

1 lime wheel (garnish)

Smoked salt rim (garnish)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, cilantro, and smoked salt rim. Or, substitute with simple syrup

La Granadilla Picante

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part passionfruit liqueur

1 part fresh lime juice

Scrappy’s Firewater Tincture, or substitute

Directions:

Combine ingredients, serve in a coupette glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.